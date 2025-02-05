A proposed 85-megawatt hydroelectric project between Shella and Mawsynram constituencies remains stalled due to unresolved land disputes, Power Minister AT Mondal said. The project, awarded to North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), awaits resolution of these land issues before construction can begin.

Despite the setback, Meghalaya's government is pushing ahead with plans to boost power generation through private investment. The state recently unveiled a new power policy aimed at attracting private producers to develop hydroelectric projects across the region.

Under the policy's terms, the state government will receive 12% of generated power free of cost, plus an additional 1% for local area development. The arrangement aims to secure affordable electricity for residents while meeting Meghalaya's rapidly growing power demands, which are increasing by 11% annually.

Several other memorandums of understanding with private producers are under consideration, with some decade-old proposals showing renewed signs of progress. The policy allows private producers to sell power outside the state, though larger projects must include a "right of refusal" clause giving Meghalaya priority in purchasing decisions.