Meghalaya Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh informed the Assembly today that 4,825 ginger farmers and 3,877 paddy farmers in West Garo Hills District are currently insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The state government is actively working to expand the scheme's reach. "To disseminate the benefits received by farmers in 2024 season as success stories of PMFBY in regional languages so that more and more farmers will be onboarded," Lyngdoh stated in response to questions from MLA Mizanur Kazi.

The government paid Rs 4.78 crore toward premiums in 2023-24 and has allocated Rs 6.64 crore for 2024-25, demonstrating a significant financial commitment to safeguarding farmers against crop losses.

The PMFBY scheme in Meghalaya covers ginger cultivation in ten districts and Sali paddy in eleven districts during the Kharif season, while the Rabi season includes Boro paddy in Ri-Bhoi, West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, and South West Garo Hills districts.