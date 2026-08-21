Meghalaya shifts KSU leaders to Garo Hills jails amid Shillong tensions

The Meghalaya government on August 21 moved the three arrested leaders of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) out of Shillong, as authorities tightened security following violence during the organisation’s bike rally and a series of arson incidents across the state.

KSU president Raymond Kharjana has been reportedly transferred to Williamnagar District Jail, while vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar have been lodged at Tura District Jail.

The three were arrested late on Wednesday, August 19, after the KSU’s black-flag bike rally in Shillong was marred by stone-pelting, assaults and damage to vehicles. A court on Thursday, August 20, sent them to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Their transfer came on the day the East Khasi Hills administration imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ahead of another KSU protest programme in the district.

Authorities have deployed security personnel at locations identified for the proposed demonstration and increased patrolling across Shillong. The restrictions are aimed at preventing large gatherings and maintaining public order amid continuing tensions.

The violence on Wednesday was reported from several parts of the city. Police said at least 31 vehicles were damaged, while people were allegedly assaulted. Vehicles from outside Meghalaya were among those targeted, and a government vehicle was set ablaze.

Police have booked the three KSU leaders under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with the incidents, including alleged attacks and damage to public property.

The rally had been called to press the Meghalaya government on a five-point charter submitted by the KSU to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 4. The organisation had set a 15-day deadline for the government to respond.

The demands include implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, a law governing migrant workers, changes to government recruitment procedures and action on recruitment-related issues at NEIGRIHMS.

The KSU is also seeking the cancellation of the public hearing held on July 31 for the proposed Shree Cement project in East Jaintia Hills. It has alleged excessive use of force during the hearing and sought action against officials involved. The union has also reiterated its demand for an Inner Line Permit system in Meghalaya.

Police said the violence breached the conditions imposed while granting permission for the rally. The KSU leadership subsequently expressed regret over the incidents, but maintained that unidentified people had entered the rally with the intention of creating violence and damaging the organisation’s image.

The police also carried out a raid at the KSU office in Jaiaw on Wednesday night, during which tear gas was reportedly fired.

The arrests and subsequent transfer of the union’s top leadership have added to the tension in Meghalaya, with authorities on alert over possible further protests and violence.