Meghalaya shifts tourism focus to livelihoods, community-led growth and climate resilience

Meghalaya is shifting its tourism strategy from increasing visitor numbers to expanding local livelihoods, developing new destinations and making the sector more resilient to environmental pressures.

Tourism-linked livelihoods in the state increased from around 50,000 in 2022 to more than 75,000 in 2025, while tourist footfall reached nearly 18.55 lakh last year, according to state government data.

The shift comes as Meghalaya seeks to expand tourism beyond established destinations such as Shillong and Sohra, with greater emphasis on community participation, longer visitor stays and retaining a larger share of tourism revenue within local economies.

The state's Tourism Policy 2023 advocates a high-value, low-volume approach, with carrying capacity, waste management and environmental sustainability forming part of destination planning. With more than 76 per cent of Meghalaya's geographical area under forest cover, the government has also linked tourism development with the conservation of forests, rivers, caves, waterfalls and Living Root Bridges.

Homestays have emerged as one of the key components of the community-led approach. The government has sanctioned 877 homestay applications and disbursed more than Rs 120 crore, with the programme estimated to have generated over 6,000 jobs. The Meghalaya Homestay Mission aims to add or upgrade 1,000 homestays during 2026-27, within a larger target of 3,000 units.

The government is also promoting rural tourism cooperatives and community-led tourism infrastructure, allowing local communities to participate in destination development and tourism-related businesses.

Environmental programmes are being linked to this approach. The Meghalaya Community-Led Landscape Management Project has covered more than 400 villages, with initiatives including spring rejuvenation, mine-land restoration, conservation of Living Root Bridges and payments for ecosystem services.

The state is simultaneously expanding tourism infrastructure. More than Rs 162 crore has been proposed for tourism infrastructure, destination development and community tourism. Umiam, Sohra, Dawki-Shnongpdeng and Nokrek have been identified as major tourism hubs.

Among the larger projects is the Rs 233.75-crore PM-DevINE Sohra Tourism Circuit, covering Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Eco Park and the Khasi Heritage Experiential Centre. Other projects include a proposed Shillong Peak ropeway, Mawkdok Skywalk, a Rain and Bamboo Interpretation Centre at Mawsynram, a Living Root Bridge Museum, the Tura Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre and the Umngot Riverfront Development at Dawki.

The expansion is also being supported through schemes aimed at local transport operators. Under the Prime Tourism Vehicle Scheme, part of the CM-ELEVATE programme, entrepreneurs receive financial and credit support to operate tourism vehicles equipped with GPS. The scheme also includes branding and mandatory tourism-related training.

Technology is another area being incorporated into destination management. The state plans to use digital tools and artificial intelligence for monitoring visitor numbers, traffic and occupancy, forecasting demand and managing crowd movement and carrying capacity.

The government is also deploying trained local youth as 'Tourist Buddies' at major destinations to provide information, assist visitors and respond to emergencies.

The state's festival and creative economy has become another source of tourism activity. The Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme has supported more than 7,000 artists and generated over 6,000 direct and indirect livelihoods, according to government figures.

Events including the Me'gong Festival, Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival and Shillong Literary Festival together recorded more than 1.1 lakh visitors in 2025. Smaller events such as Culinary Cascade and the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival attracted around 10,000 visitors each.

The Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy 2025 is also intended to attract film and media productions to the state, creating opportunities for local service providers.

Alongside new infrastructure, the government is looking to incorporate heritage conservation into tourism development. The Pine Home Eco-Sustainable Model Project at Mawlangwir uses local materials and community participation, while the Twahlongwar Open Air Museum in Mawsynram showcases more than 20 ancient structures, megaliths, an old iron furnace and historical trade routes.

The broader tourism strategy reflects an attempt to measure the sector not only through tourist arrivals but also through employment, local businesses, environmental conservation and the economic benefits retained by communities.

For Meghalaya, where tourism is closely tied to its landscape and indigenous cultural heritage, the challenge will be to expand the sector without placing additional pressure on the ecosystems and communities that underpin it.