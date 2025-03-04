The expansion of Shillong (Umroi) Airport has been successfully completed, with a total of 461.73 acres now under its purview. This milestone, coupled with the introduction of new flight routes, marks a significant advancement in the region's aviation infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar highlighted these developments during the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Budget Session today, in response to a query on the status of the airport by Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma.

"Shillong Airport currently has a runway measuring 1,829 meters, suitable for ATR-72 and Q-400 aircraft operations. The airport is presently operating flights connecting to Delhi, Kolkata, Imphal, Pasighat and Lengpui," Dhar reported.

The land acquisition process has occurred in multiple phases, starting before 1972 and continuing through 2020. Of the total 461.73 acres, 416.16 acres are designated for the airport proper, while 45.57 acres are allocated for the approach funnel.

Dhar provided a detailed chronology of land acquisition: "192 acres of land was acquired before the year 1972. An additional 192.16 acres were acquired on 26th November 2010. Furthermore, 32 acres of Defense Land were acquired on 25th September 2017."

Additional acquisitions for the Approach Funnel took place in 2018 and 2020. The total expenditure for land acquisition stands at Rs 123,26,70,213, according to the Deputy Chief Minister.

The expansion of Shillong Airport is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and boost economic activities in the region.