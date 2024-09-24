Meghalaya government is pushing forward with ambitious plans to upgrade Shillong Airport at Umroi, aiming to accommodate larger aircraft and boost regional connectivity. Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar in charge of transport, revealed key details following a site inspection and high-level meeting with aviation officials.

A recent report from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has identified potential for expansion, focusing on extending the runway by 900 metres to the south. This approach would avoid cutting into nearby hills and addressing environmental concerns.

The project faces regulatory challenges, however. Dhar emphasised the need to seek exemptions from certain central government guidelines to make the expansion feasible. Without these exemptions, costs could soar to an estimated Rs 8,000 crore, potentially derailing the project.

The current proposal requires an additional 22 acres of land: 16 acres for safety measures and 6 acres for an expanded aircraft parking area. The state cabinet will review and potentially approve this land acquisition plan.

Financially, the expansion is projected to cost approximately Rs 500 crore, with funding from the central government. The state government would bear the costs of land acquisition.

Dhar highlighted the potential economic benefits, stating that a fully upgraded, 24/7 operational airport could generate 300-400 direct and indirect jobs in the region.