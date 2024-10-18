After the expansion of the Shillong airport went on track, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasised that the development will usher in development and progress for the state as well as its tourism industry.

He asserted that the expansion will also create employment opportunities, providing over 3,000 youth with jobs in the transport sector.

Speaking to reporters, the tourism minister described the progress as a "game changer" and assured that airport operations will lessen people's reliance on road transportation. He further stated that the department will also collaborate with tourism organisations.

Furthermore, Lyngdoh said that tourism bodies will be established at Sohra, Umiam and Shillong, while informing that Umiam is all set to become a tourism hub.

He said that the MeECL will transfer about 300 acres of land for important development through through the power department.

The airport expansion, previously stalled due to technical issues, went back on track in September after a successful LiDAR survey identified feasible alternatives for runway expansion. These alternatives will allow the airport to accommodate larger aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

The Meghalaya government is now working closely with the Government of India to secure the necessary approvals for this project, and they are optimistic about executing the expansion plan effectively.