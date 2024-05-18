The Shillong Medical College is set to become functional by September 2025, with the Tura Medical College following suit by 2026-2027. This announcement came from Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on the establishment of medical colleges in Meghalaya.

Minister Lyngdoh will soon travel to Uttar Pradesh to study a model where the Indian government assisted in setting up six medical colleges. “We have taken a review of the Tura Medical College and expect it to be operational by 2026-2027. Infrastructure development is crucial, and although there were some recent hurdles, they have been resolved after the Chief Minister intervened with line departments such as PHE, power, and PWD,” Lyngdoh stated.

Regarding the Shillong Medical College, she noted, “We are progressing rapidly, and if everything goes right, it should be functional by September 2025.”

The minister emphasized the need to address several technical aspects quickly. “We need to build our own faculty and amend service rules to ensure that eligible doctors can function as teaching doctors. The Government of India has a model for teaching and non-teaching doctors, and we are looking into these details,” she added.

Lyngdoh also mentioned that the National Medical Commission (NMC) needs to conduct an inspection and detailed review of the proposed Shillong Medical College. “Affiliation issues are being handled, and while we have engaged with NEHU, it is taking a long time. We are considering affiliation with the Captain Williamson Sangma State University,” she said.

The minister highlighted ongoing consultations with doctors and the need to open expressions of interest to recently retired doctors, particularly those from the military.

On the broader plans, Lyngdoh remarked, “The Chief Minister will discuss these matters with the Government of India. We await the new government formation and stabilization, after which we can provide more concrete information. We want to assure the people of Meghalaya that we are sincerely working on these projects and aim to have a medical college operational by the 2025 session.”

In addition to the developments in Shillong and Tura, Lyngdoh provided an update on the proposed medical college at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in the Ri Bhoi district. “There is quick progress on the PA Sangma International Hospital, which is a public-private partnership model. The technical signing of MoUs and other arrangements are being finalized, and we will share specific information soon,” she said.

The government plans to support this project for several years. “The model is still being developed, and MoUs need to be signed. We will provide clear and accurate information once the details are finalized. Our focus is on benefiting local students through seat sharing,” Lyngdoh concluded.