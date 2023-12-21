The U Soso Tham Auditorium echoed with cheers and applause as the Shillong Arm Fight 2023, All India Arm Wrestling Championship, concluded its two-day extravaganza today. The championship, which drew participants from across the nation, was a testament to Meghalaya's growing prominence as a sports hub.

Organized by the People’s Federation of Arm Wrestling India in collaboration with the Bouncers Association of Meghalaya and Treilang Welfare Society, the event received significant support and funding from the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of the Government of Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma graced the occasion, witnessing the gripping final matches in both the men's and women's categories. Expressing the government's commitment to promoting sports in the state, the Chief Minister highlighted the efforts to upgrade sports infrastructure and host various national-level competitions.

The Chief Minister stated the success of the Star Programme, which identifies and trains young sports talents. With approximately 25,000 children screened so far, 12 super athletes have been identified and are undergoing special training to compete at national and international levels.

In a display of extraordinary skill, Dipankar Mech from Assam claimed the title of the champion of champions in the men's category, while Yogesh Choudhury from Haryana secured the equivalent honor in the women's category.

The championship also featured matches in differently-abled categories, showcasing the incredible spirit and determination of contestants. In the sitting category for men, Hubert L Nonglait, Graham Jones Kharbani, and Name Nangsan Kupar K Warjri secured the top three positions, while in the standing category, Johnborlang Pyngrope, Nihi Lamare, and Marelad Kanai emerged victorious.

Among the women in the differently-abled category, notable winners included Angelis Kharumnuid, Airikmen Shabong, and Milartita Lyngdoh Nongbri.