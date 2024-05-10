Renowned artist and cultural icon Silbi Passah from Meghalaya was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu at an investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 9.

Passah, a retired Hindi teacher from Riatsamthiah in Shillong, was recognised for her contributions in the field of art and promotion of Khasi-Jaintia folk music and traditional instruments.

The 72-year-old has worked as a resource person for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and the Directorate of Educational Research & Training. She is widely acclaimed for her expertise in socially useful productive work (SUPW) and music education.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who attended the ceremony, congratulated Passah and the other Padma awardees.

Through collaborations with the state's art and culture department and the North East Zone Cultural Centre, Passah and her troupe have represented the region at various national festivals over the years.

The Padma Shri is one of India's highest civilian honours, awarded annually for distinguished service in various fields of human endeavour.