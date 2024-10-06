The second edition of the Shillong Book Fair kicked off on Saturday, October 5, despite heavy rainfall. Organised by the National Book Trust, India, the nine-day event was inaugurated by Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar at the State Central Library.

Despite the inclement weather, over 300 students from more than 10 local schools flocked to the venue, highlighting the community's enthusiasm for literature and learning. FR Kharkongor, Principal Secretary of the Department of Arts and Culture, praised the attendees for their dedication, stating, "Your participation proves that you are all for books."

The fair aims to promote reading culture and provide a platform for knowledge exchange. Yuvraj Malik, Director of the National Book Trust India, emphasised the importance of reading in shaping future leaders. He encouraged students to become "ambassadors of the book fair" and integrate reading into their daily lives.

Various events are scheduled throughout the fair, including drawing competitions, cultural performances, and an orientation session on the Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya digital library initiative. The fair will run until October 13, offering visitors a wide range of books and literary activities.