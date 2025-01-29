The Central Bureau of Communication in Shillong, Meghalaya organised two informative awareness programmes on the harmful effects of substance abuse under the banner of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', on January 29.

The initiative, which was organised in Pathew and Markasa villages located in Eastern West Khasi Hills, sought to educate participants on the growing issue of substance abuse and associated health hazards.

The first programme was organised at Parïong PHC in Pathew Village. Villagers led by headman A Marngar, gathered early in the morning.

Dr. L.S.L Kharkongor, incharge of the PHC shared his concerns about the growing prevalence of drug abuse in the region, warning of its far-reaching consequences. “Drug abuse is not just an individual problem; it affects families, communities, and society as a whole,” he said.

Dr. Kharkongor stressed the urgent need for holistic approaches that prioritise not only rehabilitation but also prevention and awareness campaigns.

Sri E. Marbaniang, SI of Mairang Police Station dealt with the subject of drug abuse and the prevention measures and discussed the ill effects of drug abuse, legal punishments, and the need for parental vigilance. He said that consumption of drugs like opium, ganja and other items are very harmful for our lives.

He stressed public cooperation and sharing of information related to drug addicts as well as drug peddling in their respective areas - for the eradication of drug menace from the society.

Importance of cleanliness and sanitation was also discussed in the programme under the banner Swachhata Hi Seva by Susanna L Lyngkhoi, Block Coordinator SBMG Mawthadraishan Block.

Lyngkhoi emphasised the importance of stopping plastic waste burning and discussed in detail the importance of digging soak pits for sewage disposal, and individual responsibility in maintaining cleanliness.

A similar programme was held at the Dorbar hall of Community Hall Markasa Village with the aim of promoting cleanliness and combat drug abuse. Assistant Teacher of Markasa Sec. School D L Marsianbai appreciated the efforts of CBC Shillong is organising such awareness programmes in an interior village like Markasa and not restricting such initiatives to urban areas only.

The Bureau also organised dance and quiz competitions as part of the programme and the winners were awarded cash prizes. In the dancing competition, Albansa L Marshillong grabbed first prize, Jubarihun Ïawphniaw stood second, Dathewlang L Lyngkhoi was third and Daphin Sharai Ïawphniaw garnered the fourth position.

A plantation drive was also undertaken under the banner Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam. A short cleaning drive was also conducted, followed by a thank-you note from Josephas Thongni. The event concluded with a photo session.