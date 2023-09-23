In a heartwarming testament to the power of football fandom, the Shillong Cityzens Official Supporters Club, an officially recognized affiliate of Manchester City, accomplished a remarkable journey.

Guided by the fan club's chairman, Erick E Lyngdoh, the Cityzens embarked on a remarkable adventure that led them to the official Manchester City Trophy Tour in Kochi, India.

This wasn't just any tour; it was an extraordinary experience that transformed dreams into reality.

The highlight of the tour was undoubtedly the chance to meet Nedum Onuoha, a true club legend, and engage with the dedicated club staff and coaches. On display were some of football's most coveted trophies: the Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, and FA Cup.

These glistening symbols of excellence had the power to inspire and reignite the passion of fans from around the world. For Shillong Cityzens, this marked their second visit to the tour since earning recognition as an official supporters club.