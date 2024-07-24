Shillong College concluded its yearlong Diamond Jubilee celebration on July 23, marking six decades of science education. The event culminated with a two-day National Workshop focused on integrating SWAYAM and credit transfer systems in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Sniawbhalang Dhar, attended as the chief guest. In his address, Dhar emphasised the role of technology in education, particularly highlighting the SWAYAM portal's importance in developing digital skills among students and instructors.

"The state government is committed to creating opportunities for young minds and enterprises," Dhar stated, citing initiatives like the Chief Minister's e-Champion Challenge. He encouraged students to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and to persevere in their educational pursuits.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, serving as the guest of honour, focused her remarks on addressing unemployment concerns among the youth. Lyngdoh informed attendees about ongoing government initiatives aimed at providing benefits to unemployed educated youth across the nation.

The workshop, organised by the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), explored the theme "Integration and Use of Swayam and Credit Transfer in the Context of NEP 2020." This topic aligns with the broader national educational reforms outlined in the NEP 2020.