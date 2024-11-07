The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Shillong, in collaboration with the Shillong Municipal Board and the Government of Meghalaya, organised a Shramdaan-Cleaning Drive as part of the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign.

The event, held in Khyndai Lad (Police Bazaar), one of Shillong's busiest areas, aimed to raise awareness about cleanliness, environmental responsibility, and community participation. The drive saw the participation of various stakeholders, including government officials, students, security personnel, shopkeepers, and residents.

Meghalaya's Minister of Fisheries, AL Hek, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, Hek emphasised the importance of cleanliness and praised the collaboration and active involvement of all participants.

He recognised the efforts of Jiwat Vaswani, who is single-handedly taking care of environmental aspects in different parts of Shillong city, calling him "the real ambassador for keeping our city clean."

Reflecting on Shillong's deep-rooted tradition of cleanliness, Hek said, "Shillong has always been a clean city because cleanliness is part of our parampara (tradition). If we, as residents of Shillong, adopt this mindset and take ownership of our surroundings, we can make this city the cleanest in the country."

PK Boro, CEO of the Shillong Municipal Board, emphasized that cleanliness is a shared responsibility of every citizen. "Waste disposal and management is not just a municipal concern; it is our collective responsibility. The time has come to change our behaviour. All stakeholders, especially those in Police Bazaar, need to take initiative and set an example."

Headman of Riatsamthiah, M Kharkrang, who also participated in the cleaning drive, stressed the importance of individual responsibility. "The government can do only so much. To see Shillong clean, we need to start with ourselves. It is up to every individual to take responsibility. A small action, like refusing to throw a piece of plastic, can make a big difference."

The Vice President of the Police Bazar Welfare Organisation, Dr KK Jhunjhunwala, acknowledged the challenges in Police Bazaar but expressed confidence that such programs would generate awareness among local residents. He called the municipal workers "heroes" who work hard to keep the city clean.

As part of the initiative, several hawkers operating in the area were also presented with cheques under the PM SVANidhi Scheme, which aims to support street vendors in their economic recovery. Additionally, a Health Screening Camp, an Aadhar Camp, and a showcase of local handicrafts were organized at the venue.

The day-long programme concluded with a musical evening where a local band "Sob Rock" enthralled the crowd with its lively music, capping off a successful community effort towards a cleaner Shillong.