The Shillong Cricket Association B team defeated Tura District Cricket Association by eight wickets to lift the MCA U-16 Boys' Inter-District Tournament 2025, organised by the Meghalaya Cricket Association, in Jowai today.

Tura won the toss and chose to bat first but were dismissed for 106 in 41.4 overs, the one-day match having been reduced to 42 overs a side. SCA-B then chased this target down in just 22.2 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Suraj Chettri delivered a masterclass for SCA-B, hitting an unbeaten 71 from 79 balls as he carried his bat through the chase. He struck 10 fours and a six and accounted for 65 percent of all his team's runs in the title match.

Both wickets to fall were claimed by Tura's Aniket Poddar (2/41 in 8 overs). Aniket top-scored in the first innings with 31 not out from 44 deliveries. Doangkam Ch Marak also produced 25 from 23 but otherwise TDCA struggled to put up many runs. Arav Baraily (3/17 in 9.4 overs), Navneet Sah (2/4 in 6) and Piyush Ray (2/14 in 4) were the most successful bowlers for SCA-B.

Dignitaries present on the final day included Jowai MLA and MUDA Chairman Wailadmiki Shylla, Assistant Director of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs Khroobok Passah, MCA Honorary Secretary Rayonald Kharkamni, members of the West Jaintia Hills District Cricket Association and other respected guests.

The tournament began on 15 April, with the group games split between Jowai and Mendipathar. The two semifinals were played on Monday, with Tura DCA holding off Ri-Bhoi DCA by 20 runs in a low-scoring contest in Mendipathar while SCA-B defeated East Khasi Hills CA by nine wickets in Jowai.