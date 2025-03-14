Shillong Cricket Association won the final of the U-15 Girls Inter-District Cricket Tournament 2025 over South West Khasi Hills by 41 runs in Nongstoin to lift the trophy in the statewide competition.

The tournament was organised by the Meghalaya Cricket Association and hosted by the West Khasi Hills District Cricket Association at the Mawrysyiar village playground.

The rain-affected match saw SWKHDCA win the toss and opt to field first. SCA relished batting first and posted 166/3 in 20 overs, with Janvi Kumar Shah hitting 58 from 67 deliveries, while Laviola L Mawlong (28 from 32) and Prisceca Nongpiur (16 from 30) also played their part.

In the chase, SWKHDCA's innings was reduced to 9.3 overs due to a rain interruption and, based on the DLS method, their revised target was 116. However, in the allotted timeframe SWKHDCA had only managed 74/7, thus giving SCA victory by 41 runs. Laviola, bowling her first over, bagged 2/3, while Prisceca took 2/17 in 4 overs.

The final was graced by distinguished guests, including MCA Honorary Secretary Rayonald Kharkamni, MCA Vice-President Sengnab Momin, MCA Apex Council Member Peter Macdonald Kharsawian, Mawrysyiar Youth & Cultural Club (MYCC) President Lamborful Wanniang, MYCC Secretary Shembor Rani, WKHDCA President Wanpyntngenbor Lyngdoh Nonglait and WKHDCA General Secretary Mebanphira Swer.

Other members of the WKHDCA were also present, along with dignitaries from various district cricket associations who witnessed the thrilling contest.

The tournament provided a great platform for young girls to showcase their talent, and the final match proved to be an exciting contest despite the rain interruptions.