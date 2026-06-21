Meghalaya: Shillong–Dawki highway shut after landslide disrupts connectivity in East Khasi Hills

A major landslide along the Shillong–Dawki Road in Meghalaya has led to the complete disruption of road connectivity beyond Laitlyngkot village, prompting authorities to suspend public and vehicular movement on the affected stretch until further notice.

According to information issued by the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district, the landslide occurred at Chainage 25+200 on the Shillong–Dawki route, resulting in a complete cut-off of the road ahead of the main Laitlyngkot village.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has informed the district administration that repair and restoration work is expected to take a few days to complete due to the extent of the damage caused by the landslide.

In view of public safety and ongoing restoration efforts, the district administration has ordered immediate closure of the Shillong–Dawki Road from Laitlyngkot village onwards for all public and vehicular movement.

Authorities have advised commuters and travellers to avoid undertaking journeys through the Shillong–Dawki Road beyond Laitlyngkot village during the period of closure and to follow official advisories for further updates.

The district administration stated that the restrictions will remain in force until further notice.