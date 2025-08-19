Meghalaya restricts traffic on Shillong-Dawki road amidst landslide threat

Authorities in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district have issued fresh traffic restrictions on the Laitlyngkot-Lyngkyrem stretch of the Shillong-Dawki highway, citing the risk of landslides during the ongoing monsoon season.

The decision comes as part of efforts to ensure the safety of commuters and tourists traveling along this vital route that connects Shillong with Dawki, a popular destination known for its crystal-clear river waters.

According to officials, traffic movement on the affected section will be regulated from August 20 to August 31, with vehicles permitted to ply only between 6 am to 4 pm and again from 9 pm to 4 am. Authorities said the timings may be revised after a review depending on weather and road conditions.

The order comes in the wake of several accidents and rising concerns about safety on the under-construction highway. Earlier this month, five people were killed when their vehicle plunged into a 70-foot gorge near Rngain. The incident underscored the vulnerability of commuters on the stretch, especially during heavy rainfall.

Officials have urged commuters to strictly avoid non-essential journeys at night and during downpours. The state government has also directed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to urgently install road warning signage and to coordinate with the Public Works Department (PWD) in identifying accident-prone zones.

The Shillong-Dawki highway is a key lifeline for both local commuters and the state’s tourism sector, as it serves as the main gateway for visitors heading to Dawki and Mawlynnong—Asia’s cleanest village. However, recurring landslides have made the road hazardous during the monsoon, leading to frequent traffic disruptions.

Authorities stressed that the restrictions are temporary measures aimed at safeguarding lives while repair and stabilization works continue.