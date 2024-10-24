Meghalaya's capital Shillong has surpassed Azerbaijan's Baku as the most sought-after destination for Indian travelers in 2025, according to Skyscanner's latest Travel Trends Report.

The hill station, often called the Scotland of the East, leads a diverse list of trending destinations that includes Langkawi, Malaysia in third place. The findings are based on a survey of 1,000 Indian respondents.

Travel enthusiasm among Indians remains strong, with 66 per cent planning to increase their trips in the coming year. The report reveals emerging destinations like Tromso, Norway; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; and al-Ula, Saudi Arabia gaining popularity as Indians seek unique experiences.

Cost-conscious travellers can find significant savings in Almaty, Kazakhstan, where flight prices have dropped 44 per cent. Jakarta follows with a 27 per cent decrease, while Singapore and Kuala Lumpur both show 19 per cent reductions.

Financial considerations remain crucial, with 65 per cent of respondents prioritising hotel costs, followed by flights (62 per cent) and dining expenses (54 per cent). Despite budget concerns, 86 per cent plan to maintain or increase their flight spending in 2025.

The report highlights new travel trends, particularly among younger Indians. Nearly half of travellers aged 25-34 plan to attend live sports events, with Formula 1 races driving significant booking spikes. Abu Dhabi saw a 188 per cent increase in bookings before its December race.

Gaming-inspired travel emerges as a strong trend, with 57 per cent of Gen Z travellers interested in visiting locations featured in video games. Additionally, astronomical tourism gains traction as 53 per cent express interest in stargazing experiences, while 44 per cent list viewing the Northern Lights as a bucket-list item. (With inputs from PTI)