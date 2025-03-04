Shillong Government College of Engineering (SGCE), Shillong, is still awaiting final approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) two years after its inauguration. AICTE experts have identified infrastructure deficiencies and advised the college authorities to address them.

These recommendations followed scrutiny meetings held on January 22, 2025, and February 4, 2025, after the institution applied for AICTE approval on December 26, 2024, to introduce Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering courses. The deficiencies are currently being worked on to meet the required standards.

The status of SGCE at Mawlai Kynton Massar was a key issue discussed during the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Budget Session on March 4. MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang sought an update on the institution's progress, prompting Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma to provide details on its current status.

Sangma informed the Assembly that the college, inaugurated by the Chief Minister on January 16, 2023, has completed construction of its academic and administrative blocks, along with student hostels. Essential services such as water supply and electrical systems are fully functional.

"Government has conveyed approval for establishment of Shillong Government College of Engineering and 55 posts were created," Sangma informed the Assembly.

The institution has received provisional affiliation from North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) for a three-year period, and 13 qualified faculty members from Shillong Polytechnic have been assigned teaching duties.

According to the minister, the college applied for AICTE approval to introduce Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering courses in December 2024. However, AICTE experts flagged infrastructure deficiencies, which are currently being addressed.

The government aims to resolve these issues promptly to ensure the institution meets all necessary standards and begins offering courses at the earliest.