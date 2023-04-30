A female student hailing from Shillong’s Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan’s Modi College on April 27.

The girl was a first year student studying at Modi College in Laxman Garh Sekhawati, Rajasthan. The deceased student was found hanging in her room under suspicious circumstances.

While the police have registered a case based on the family's complaint, the family members have alleged foul play behind the girl’s death. The family members have further claimed that the girl was a bright student and fast in her studies, thus any doubt of suicide is problematic.

As per reports, the deceased student was about to receive a prize this year and joined college this year.

After the post-mortem, the girl's body was handed over to her relatives and flown back to Shillong.

The Rajasthan police is investigating every aspect of the case.

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