Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, has taken a significant step towards easing traffic congestion and ensuring pedestrian safety in its busiest commercial areas. The district administration has issued a new order instructing all buses and taxis to ply on an odd-even basis at the Khyndailad and Motphran junctions.

The decision comes as a response to the growing concern over the substantial congestion caused by public transport vehicles waiting at these junctions. The situation not only hampers efficient traffic management but also poses risks to pedestrian safety. In compliance with the Hon'ble High Court's order to address the traffic issues promptly, the East Khasi Hills District Deputy Commissioner has taken this proactive measure.

According to the order, all public transport vehicles, including SPTS buses, SSPTS maxi cabs, and black & yellow local taxis operating from Kashari Point towards Police Bazaar and Motphran, will follow an odd-even rotation system. This means that vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will ply on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while those with registration numbers ending in even digits (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will ply on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The odd-even rule will not be applicable on Sundays.

In addition to the rotation system, the order emphasizes the importance of having a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for every vehicle. Furthermore, it requires vehicle owners to keep a copy of the vehicle's Registration Certificate available for inspection at any given time. Strict action, including the revocation of driver's licenses, will be taken against those found driving with tampered number plates, in accordance with relevant provisions of the law.