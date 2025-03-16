Shillong Lajong FC staged a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mawlai SC in the final match of the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024, securing their fifth league title in a tense showdown at the SSA Stadium.

Mawlai, undefeated throughout the season and needing only a draw to claim their third consecutive SPL trophy, appeared poised for glory. Thousands of supporters packed the stadium in anticipation of a historic moment. However, Lajong had other plans, delivering a spirited performance to hand Mawlai their first defeat since rejoining the league in 2022.

The contest started with an early breakthrough as Abhay Chettri (10') netted his only goal of the season, putting Lajong ahead. Mawlai, forced to shift gears, pressed for an equalizer but struggled to break through Lajong’s resilient defence. The lead was doubled in the 76th minute when Samchaphrang Lato, in red-hot form, scored his third goal in as many matches off a precise cross from Babysunday Marngar.

Mawlai refused to concede defeat and reignited hopes with an 88th-minute penalty converted by Damanbhalang Chyne. With tension at its peak, the final minutes saw relentless attacks from Mawlai, but Lajong held firm to seal the title.

Both teams finished the season level on 45 points, marking them as the two standout sides of the competition. While Mawlai had been dominant throughout the campaign, Lajong edged ahead based on head-to-head results and a superior goal difference.

Mawlai's attacking threats, led by Donlad Diengdoh and Kevin Rymbai, came close on several occasions, but Lajong’s goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai produced crucial saves. Mawlai’s Lambhamiki Lamare also delivered an outstanding performance between the posts, making three key saves in the second half.

As the champions of OC Blue SPL 2024, Shillong Lajong FC received a prize of Rs 6 lakh, while runners-up Mawlai SC took home Rs 3 lakh. The trophy and awards were presented by Meghalaya’s Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Shakliar Warjri, in the presence of senior officials from the SSA, Meghalaya State Olympic Association, and Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Deibormame was recognised as the Top Scorer of the season with 20 goals, earning a memento from Meghalaya Football Association President Hamletson Dohling.

In a boost for local football, Minister Warjri also handed over a government-sanctioned grant of Rs 8 lakh to the SSA to support the league. SSA General Secretary Dipshon L Nongbri expressed gratitude for the continued backing from the state government in fostering football development in Meghalaya.

The 2024 OC Blue SPL season officially concluded with the ceremonial lowering of the SSA flag. Preparations for the 2025 season will soon commence, with club registrations and player transfers before the U-20 Fourth Division kicks off in June.