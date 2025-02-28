Shillong Lajong FC did what they had to do to keep the pressure on leaders Mawlai SC by thrashing Langsning FC 6-0 in their OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 match at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on February 28.

Deibormame Tongper (9’), Samchaphrang Lato (26’), Yohaan Benjamin (30’), Remark Kharmalki (76’), Babysunday Marngar (80’) and Mebannangkiew Thabah (90’+2) were the scorers as Lajong ripped apart Langsning for the second time this season; their first leg meeting ended 4-0 in SLFC's favour back in October.

Lajong now have 39 points to Mawlai's 41 but the latter have a game in hand. Nevertheless, this result means that Mawlai can not afford to slip up in their next match against lowly Nongthymmai SC. For Langsning, this was their last match of the season and there was to be no fairytale ending for them. They remain in fourth place with 24 points but the former champions' hold on that position looks vulnerable as the two clubs immediately below them (Laitkor on 23 points and Nangkiew Irat on 22) both have two games each to play.

Deibormame scored the first in under 10 minutes for his 20th goal of the season - he is by far and away the lead contender for Top Scorer in this edition of the OC Blue SPL.

Remark was instrumental in the next two goals, enabling Samchaphrang's low left-footer from the edge of the box with a beautiful cross from the right flank before setting up Yohaan's goal taken on the run just four minutes later.

Then followed a dry spell that lasted well into the second half. Langsning had their chances in the interim but these were largely long-range attempts that were rarely on target or threatening enough. Lajong goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai had to make two saves of note, one to deny Mecheal Roy Kurbah before a brilliant reaction save to keep out Dauruhipaia Pale's header from a corner.

After his work in providing assists, Remark got his name on the scoresheet after being supplied the ball in the box by Babysunday, who then scored the next goal with a sharp run where he beat a defender and the onrushing Langsning keeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh. Mebannangkiew finished the proceedings by tapping in a cross to seal the handsome victory.

Tomorrow Nongthymmai will face Mawlai at 3 pm. Mawlai had won the reverse fixture 2-1 on January 15.