Shillong Lajong FC kept their hopes of lifting the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 title alive by defeating Nangkiew Irat 4-0 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on February 24.

The other match of the day saw Nongrim Hills SC pip Nongthymmai SC 2-1 to rise to seventh place in the standings.

Deibormame Tongper (60’, 68’), Yohaan Benjamin (69’) and Riborlang L Lyngkhoi (75’) scored for Lajong, with all four goals coming in the space of 15 minutes in the second half. Later, Nickhil Lyngkhoi (37’) put Nongrim Hills in front only for the lead to be cancelled out by Pynshailang Kharduid (45'+2) of Nongthymmai. Bankitboklang Nongrum then found the winner in the 88th minute.

SLFC are now 2 points adrift of leaders Mawlai SC (38 points to 36) but the latter have a game in hand. Victory took Nongrim Hills up one spot to seventh, displacing Sawmer SC, while Nongthymmai remain in the relegation zone in ninth position. Nangkiew Irat stay in sixth and are just 1 point ahead of Nongrim Hills now, though with a game in hand.

After a deadlocked first hour, the morning match suddenly came alive with a rapid move forwards by Lajong courtesy some quick and accurate passing. The ball was then poked towards Deibormame and he had a tricky shot to pull off but he was able to send the ball out of the reach of Nangkiew Irat goalkeeper Surjay Kumar Pariyar. Deibor's second goal was easier as the hard work was done by Rimankhraw Kharumnuid on the right flank and all the striker had to do was tap in the excellent cross. This takes Deibormame - the OC Blue SPL 2024 lead scorer - to 19 goals for the season.

Nangkiew Irat appeared exhausted by the sudden onslaught of Lajong and mistakes began to creep into their defensive line. Yohaan was able to easily squeeze his way through and up the left before finishing the third goal off with a low shot into the back of the net. This happened to be Lajong's 50th goal of the season. There was still one more goal in the match, with Restom Khriam giving the ball away needlessly in the Nangkiew Irat third and this allowed Riborlang to chip it into the net.

The second match was even throughout as the fight was between two of the lower-ranked sides this year. Nongrim Hills had several good chances in the first half, with Oresterwell Langshiang's header denied by Nongthymmai goalie Akash Thapa and an Onyxson Buhroy free-kick striking the upright. Nongrim Hills' custodian Kitboklang Marbaniang continued to impress after his effort in the draw against Lajong last week, with three saves in quick succession to frustrate Nongthymmai.

The opening goal came off a corner kick. The resulting activity led the ball to come to Akash and the keeper blocked it by dropping to his knees but Nickhil was close and scored off the rebound. Nongthymmai were able to restore parity before the break, however, as a long ball found Pynshailang on a counterattack and he went one on one with Kitboklang and successfully lobbed him.

The end to end action continued in the second half and it took until the 88th minute before Bankitboklang raced to a through ball before Akash could kick it away and scored what proved to be the winner. There was still one last chance for an equaliser but the Nongthymmai free-kick hit the crossbar and bounced down without crossing the goal line.

There are two huge matches scheduled for tomorrow. In the first, at 11am, Langsning FC will face Laitkor SC with the two teams fifth and fourth respectively. Then, at 3pm, comes a mouthwatering fixture between Mawlai and third-placed Rangdajied United FC. A loss will mean the end of Rangdajied's chances to win the OC Blue SPL title this year.