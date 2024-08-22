Shillong Lajong FC pulled off a major upset in the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinals, edging past East Bengal 2-1 at a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on August 21.

Marcos Rudwere Silva put Lajong ahead early, heading home from a corner in the 8th minute. East Bengal dominated possession but struggled to break down a stubborn Lajong defence. The Kolkata giants finally equalised in the 77th minute through Nandhakumar Sekar.

As the match seemed headed for extra time, Figo Syndai stunned East Bengal with a late winner. The striker pounced on a low cross from Rudwere in the 83rd minute, catching the visitors' defence off guard.

"What a thrilling match! The energy was electric as Shillong Lajong took on East Bengal.

Congratulations to Shillong Lajong on their well-deserved win!

Eagerly looking forward to the semifinals," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted.

The result marks a significant achievement for Shillong Lajong, who has eliminated two Indian Super League sides en route to the semifinals. They previously knocked out FC Goa in the group stage.

Lajong's tactical discipline and clinical finishing proved decisive in front of over 14,000 passionate home fans. The Red Dragons now look ahead to a historic semifinal appearance as they chase their first Durand Cup title.