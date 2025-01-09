Shillong Lajong and defending champions Rangdajied United are set to clash today in the first quarterfinal of the Meghalaya State League 2024 at Wahiajer Sports Complex. The game starts at 1 pm, marking a high-stakes encounter between two of the state's football powerhouses.

The Meghalaya Football Association's premier tournament resumed after a break in November, during which the state men's football team prepared for the Santosh Trophy. For the first time in MSL history, a quarterfinal stage has been introduced to intensify the competition.

Both teams secured their spots in the quarters by topping their respective groups. Rangdajied United overcame a slow start in Group D, drawing their opener before winning the next two matches to emerge as group leaders in Khliehriat. Shillong Lajong, meanwhile, cruised through Group E in Wahiajer with three straight victories.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides in MSL history. Their rivalry dates back to the 2019 final, where Lajong won on penalties after a goalless match. Last year’s two-leg semifinal saw Rangdajied overturn a first-leg loss with a dramatic comeback before clinching victory in a penalty shootout.

The two teams have undergone significant changes since then, making today's matchup unpredictable. Their latest face-off in the Shillong Premier League on October 24 saw Lajong edge Rangdajied 2-1, but RUFC has since gained momentum, winning four consecutive games.

Both clubs rested key players in recent SPL matches, likely saving their best for this crucial quarterfinal. Beyond a spot in the semifinals, the match offers the added incentive of bragging rights in one of Meghalaya football’s fiercest rivalries.

The stakes are high, and fans can expect a tightly contested game as the battle for MSL supremacy heats up.