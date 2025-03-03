Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh announced that the government-run Shillong Medical College is on track to admit its first batch of students during the current academic year, subject to approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

"The Government of Meghalaya, Health & Family Welfare Department, is undertaking the establishment of Government run Shillong Medical College with the objective of strengthening medical education and enhancing healthcare services within the State," Lyngdoh stated in response to a query from Mukul Sangma.

The medical college aims to address the shortage of healthcare professionals in the state and reduce dependence on medical institutions outside Meghalaya for training doctors.