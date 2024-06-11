The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) has taken swift action against a fraudulent scheme targeting street vendors in the city. The scam involved unknown individuals collecting money from vendors using fake receipts bearing the SMB's name, falsely claiming to be for vendor registration.

The vendor registration process is currently being conducted by the Town Vending Committee (TVC) under the Meghalaya Street Vending (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2023. However, the SMB CEO confirmed that no registration fee is being charged by the TVC.

The scam came to light after several vendors lodged complaints about receiving fake receipts. The Meghalaya & Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers & Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA) also filed a complaint about the fraudulent activities.

Responding promptly, the SMB CEO has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the office of the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, requesting legal action against the individuals involved in the scam.

Authorities have urged vendors to exercise caution and refrain from paying any fees or engaging with individuals claiming to be part of the vendor registration process. The TVC has assured that the registration process will be conducted in a transparent manner without requiring any monetary payment from the vendors.