The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) has issued an urgent alert regarding a fraudulent scheme targeting local street vendors. The Chief Executive Officer of SMB reported that an unidentified individual has been collecting money from vendors using counterfeit receipts bearing the SMB's name.

The scammer claims to be registering vendors on behalf of the Town Vending Committee (TVC), a process currently underway as per the Meghalaya Street Vending Scheme of 2023. However, the CEO emphasised that the TVC is not charging any registration fees for this process.

Evidence of the fraud, including a photograph of the suspect and a fake payment slip, has been shared with the SMB via a WhatsApp group. This information is now part of an ongoing investigation.

The SMB has urged all street vendors to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to vendor registration. Legitimate registration processes are conducted without fees, and vendors have been advised to verify any requests for payment with the SMB office directly.