Shillong launches first Public Bicycle Sharing system to promote green mobility

Meghalaya's capital city has taken a significant step toward sustainable urban transport with the launch of its inaugural Public Electric Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system, positioning itself as a potential model for eco-friendly mobility across India.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, alongside fitness icon Milind Soman, inaugurated the city's first PBS docking station at SMB Parking Lot on Tuesday, marking what officials describe as a milestone for clean transportation in the Northeast region.

The launch represents more than just another urban transport option – it's part of an ambitious vision to transform Shillong into India's Non-Motorised Transport capital. Sangma emphasised that "80% of locations could be accessed without vehicles" if proper walking infrastructure were established, highlighting the city's unique potential as a walkable destination.

"The programme is driven by a commitment to meaningfully benefit the city, its citizens, and tourists, rather than being a superficial effort," Sangma said during the inauguration. "It is a part of a broader thought process and a larger goal, necessitating a comprehensive and inclusive policy to address various aspects of urban mobility."

The initiative comes as part of a broader Rs. 45 crore urban development project that includes revamping Ward's Lake and expanding road infrastructure. The state government has already demonstrated its commitment to reclaiming public spaces, successfully relocating street vendors to beautify the city and promote non-motorised transport.

Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary of the Urban Affairs Department, traced the initiative's origins to 2022 when the Reimagining Streets programme was launched. The program leverages Shillong's unique topography, which naturally supports walking and cycling activities while promoting better health and fitness among residents.

Fitness advocate Milind Soman, who has been visiting Shillong for three decades, praised the initiative's potential impact. "The Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) initiative is a significant step toward enhancing sustainability and livability, improving the quality of life for all residents," Soman said. "The vision of establishing Shillong as India's sustainable and active mobility capital is a vital example for the country."

The PBS system operates through a simple model: users can rent electric bicycles for short trips or full days from the docking station opposite SBI Main Branch, returning them to the same point when finished. The pilot phase features 20 electric bicycles, with expansion planned based on public response and demand.

The system offers multiple benefits for Shillong's urban landscape. It provides affordable mobility options for short commutes and sightseeing while helping reduce traffic congestion on the city's characteristically narrow roads. The electric bicycles also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution, while making cycling accessible to all age groups and fitness levels.

The initiative addresses a critical urban challenge – parking pressure in the city centre – by promoting shared mobility options that reduce the demand for car parking spaces.

This bicycle sharing system forms part of a comprehensive mobility strategy that includes improving public bus services through a commuter app, creating more walkable streets, and establishing safe routes for school children. These coordinated efforts aim to reduce transport emissions while enhancing safety and health outcomes for residents.

The project receives support from the Indo-German Development Cooperation's "Sustainable Urban Mobility: Air Quality, Climate Action, and Accessibility" (SUM-ACA) initiative. This collaboration involves the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, and is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Sangma also promoted the "Walk to Work on Wednesday" initiative, originally launched in 2019, while acknowledging that sustained efforts rather than one-off programs are necessary for lasting change. The chief minister called for collective effort and cooperation from citizens to achieve the city's ambitious mobility goals.

The launch ceremony concluded with a cycling rally through Shillong's iconic landmarks, with the chief minister, senior officials, and participants demonstrating the practical application of the new sustainable transport option.

As cities across India grapple with increasing traffic congestion and air pollution, Shillong's comprehensive approach to sustainable urban mobility could serve as a blueprint for other regional capitals seeking to balance development with environmental responsibility.