The Shillong Municipal Board has mandated that all commercial establishments, including street vendors, install and maintain litter bins outside their premises as part of a new cleanliness initiative.

The directive aims to achieve "a litter-free city by April 2025," according to the official notice from the Municipal Board's Chief Executive Officer.

Business owners will be responsible for maintaining these bins and ensuring proper waste disposal through SMB collection vehicles.

"All commercial establishments, including street vendors, are hereby directed to put in place litter bins in the front of their shops/establishment for use by customers as well as passersby," states the notice.

The initiative represents the latest effort by Shillong authorities to improve waste management in the northeastern city. Business owners are expected to begin implementing these changes immediately, with full compliance required by April.