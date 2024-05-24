In a significant move towards organized urban development, Urban Affairs Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced that approximately 200 street vendors from Shillong's bustling Khyndai Lad area have voluntarily registered for the government's relocation plan. This initiative aims to provide designated spaces under one roof, equipped with essential facilities such as washrooms and water supply, addressing the current lack of basic amenities in the area.

Lyngdoh stressed that only genuine residents of Meghalaya will benefit from this relocation plan, which will see them allocated identified spaces provided by the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA). This measure is part of a broader effort to regulate street vending and improve pedestrian spaces in Shillong, addressing long-standing concerns about congestion and disorder in the city.

Responding to concerns about some hawkers being unaware of the relocation process, Lyngdoh clarified that the entire process was initiated with the active support of these vendor groups. Through due diligence and voluntary registration, 200 vendors have agreed to claim the spaces provided by the government, indicating minimal issues with the relocation plan.

Highlighting the necessity of relocation, Lyngdoh emphasized Shillong's urgent need for more pedestrian space, particularly in popular tourist areas like Khyndai Lad. He underscored the importance of addressing the area's current status outside the jurisdiction of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), which allows unregulated trade without licenses and makes the area susceptible to crime due to the presence of unidentified traders.

Moreover, Lyngdoh expressed his vision for enhancing Shillong's appeal as a tourist destination, emphasizing the importance of preserving the city's musical heritage. By relocating street vendors and reducing street haggling, he believes tourists will have a clearer sense of why Shillong is celebrated as the music capital of India.

Looking ahead, the Urban Affairs Department plans to extend the relocation process to other areas of the city following the successful rehabilitation of the 200 identified hawkers in Khyndai Lad. Lyngdoh's announcement marks a significant step towards organizing street vending and enhancing the urban environment in Shillong, signaling a promising future for the city's residents and visitors alike.