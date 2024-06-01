Street vendors operating in the Shillong Municipality area have been urged to report to the office of the Chairperson of the Town Vending Committee within the next 15 days for registration, following the completion of an in-situ survey conducted by the authorities.

The Provisional Town Vending Committee and the Shillong Municipal Board have issued a press release announcing that the survey, carried out in accordance with the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014 and the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Schemes 2023), has been concluded.

The survey was undertaken by a committee constituted vide No UAU.5/2017/Pt.iv/18 dated October 13, 2022. The committee has now compiled a list of eligible vendors for registration, which is available at the office of the Chief Executive Officer, Shillong Municipal Board, and on the official website of the Shillong Municipal Board (smb.gov.in). The list will also be displayed at prominent public offices of the State Government.

All street vendors whose names appear on the list are required to report to the office of the Chairperson of the Town Vending Committee, Shillong, within a period of fifteen (15) days from the date of the notice. Failure to do so may result in complications or disruptions to their businesses.

The survey and subsequent registration process aim to streamline the operations of street vendors in the city, while also ensuring their livelihood and rights are protected in accordance with the provisions of the Street Vendors Act.

Authorities have emphasised the importance of cooperation from all eligible street vendors to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process, which is crucial for the regulation and protection of their livelihoods.