Synod College in Shillong hosted a one-day intercollege discourse on "Viksit Bharat@2047," drawing participation from 20 students across various colleges in Meghalaya. The event, organised by the college's Department of Education Post Graduate Section, aimed to engage youth in shaping India's development trajectory leading up to its centenary of independence.

R. Wahlang, Additional District Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District, delivered the keynote address as chief guest. A. Ranjan, SBI Branch Manager of the Lumdiengjri Branch, attended as a special guest.

The discourse, part of the broader "Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth" initiative, provided a platform for students to present their visions for a developed India. Eighteen speakers from ten colleges shared insights on the nation's future, emphasising the crucial role of young people in realizing these aspirations.

Participants demonstrated extensive research and critical thinking in their presentations, covering various aspects of India's potential development. The event fostered an educational and engaging atmosphere, blending student perspectives with input from the invited guests.

The discourse underscored the importance of youth involvement and educational institutions in achieving the goals outlined in the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision. As a gesture of encouragement, participating students received felicitations at the conclusion of the event.