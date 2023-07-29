In the aftermath of the recent attack on Mahadev Khola Dham in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has called upon news agencies to exercise responsibility and refrain from attributing a communal color to the incident. The Chief Minister asserted that there is no connection between the temple attack in Meghalaya and the ongoing situation in Manipur, and urged the public and media to avoid making unwarranted associations.

Addressing the issue at a press conference, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stressed the significance of presenting accurate and verified information to the public. He expressed his concern over the possibility of news agencies sensationalizing the incident and cautioned against creating a misleading narrative.

"If it goes beyond a certain point then we will take action against the news agencies that unnecessarily create this kind of a picture," stated the Chief Minister, emphasizing the importance of thorough research and fact-checking before reporting on sensitive matters.

Chief Minister Sangma, however, clarified that the incident should not be misconstrued or linked with communal or religious motives.

"As I said, the agencies should do the homework first, find out the facts, and only then come out with any kind of thing. But I will reiterate, there is no communal or no religious angle to this incident," reaffirmed the Chief Minister.

The temple attack occurred on July 24, at Mahadev Khola Dham wherein armed miscreants attacked the devotees and also a shop owner.