The Directorate of Social Welfare and Women and Child Development, in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Commission for Women, today holds ‘State Women’s Conference 2022’ in Shillong.

Zubin Irani, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, virtually grace the conference. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Minister of Social Welfare Kyrmen Shylla attendances at the Conference.

The women’s conference holds under the theme Support and Celebrate, with the goal of celebrating women and sparking conversations about creating a sustainable and enabling environment for women.

The conference witness participation of women from the state and international arenas, ranging across the domains of entrepreneurship, SHG leaders, academicians, writers, journalists, university students and women who have contributed towards betterment of society at large.