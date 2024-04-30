East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi, on April 29, said that Shillong Traffic Police's rigorous week-long scrutiny, from April 22 to 28, has resulted in hefty fines totalling Rs 6,78,000. The crackdown aimed to bolster road safety and deter violators.

SP Rituraj Ravi highlighted the breadth of infractions uncovered during the period, ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol to illegal vehicle modifications.

The SP stated that during the specified timeframe, a total of 684 violations were identified, encompassing offences such as driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal modifications to exhaust pipes, resulting in a fine collection of Rs. 6,78,000.

The Shillong Traffic Police emphasised the importance of responsible driving and adherence to traffic laws, urging citizens to exercise caution on the roads.

“Such special drives shall be conducted regularly in addition to regular checking in the interest of safety on the roads”, the SP added. Additionally, they announced plans for continued special enforcement operations alongside routine checks to ensure road safety remains a priority.