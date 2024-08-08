The Shillong Traffic Police (STP), in a crackdown on illegal vehicle modifications, have detected over 408 vehicles using unauthorised black or tinted films on their windows from July 14 to August 1, 2024.

The authorities have taken action against the violators in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Superintendent of Police East Khasi Hills, speaking on the issue, urged all motorists to refrain from using black films on their vehicles, as it violates the directive issued by the Supreme Court of India in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 265 of 2011.

The court had prohibited the use of black films of any percentage on the windshield and side glasses of vehicles.

"Strict action will be taken against the violators as per the law," the SP warned, emphasising the importance of following traffic regulations for the safety and security of all road users.