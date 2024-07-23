The Shillong Traffic Police (STP) has issued a press release addressing concerns about motorists violating "One Way" traffic regulations and two-wheelers overtaking from the left side.

These practices pose significant risks to other road users, particularly pedestrians and passengers getting off vehicles.

Superintendent of Police S. Nongtynger emphasised the gravity of these violations, stating they "endanger the movement of other road users" and could potentially lead to fatal accidents.

The STP has urged all motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations while driving and to maintain proper road etiquette.