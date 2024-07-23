Meghalaya: Shillong Traffic Police urge two-wheelers to follow one-way rules for road safety
The Shillong Traffic Police has issued a press release urging motorists to comply with 'One Way' traffic rules and avoid overtaking from the left side. Such violations pose serious risks to pedestrians and passengers, potentially leading to fatal accidents.
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The Shillong Traffic Police (STP) has issued a press release addressing concerns about motorists violating "One Way" traffic regulations and two-wheelers overtaking from the left side.
These practices pose significant risks to other road users, particularly pedestrians and passengers getting off vehicles.
Superintendent of Police S. Nongtynger emphasised the gravity of these violations, stating they "endanger the movement of other road users" and could potentially lead to fatal accidents.
The STP has urged all motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations while driving and to maintain proper road etiquette.
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