Shillong is leveraging its growing status as India's premier concert destination to fuel major economic growth, with the state government announcing a Rs 4,000 crore investment in tourism infrastructure ahead of high-profile performances by Ed Sheeran and other international artistes.

The capital of Meghalaya has transformed from a regional "Rock Capital" into a major player in India's live music industry, drawing thousands of tourists and generating significant revenue for local businesses. Hotel operators, restaurants, and transport services report surging demand around major events, which have included performances by Bryan Adams, Akon, and Clean Bandit.

February 2025 marks another milestone for the city, with Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour, Mr Big's farewell tour, and Nick Carter's Who I Am world tour scheduled to perform. The influx of visitors is expected to further boost the local economy, which has already seen substantial growth from events like the Cherry Blossom Festival.

To capitalise on this momentum, the state government is expanding Shillong Airport's runway to accommodate larger aircraft from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The infrastructure investment includes development of new hotels, homestays, and event spaces.

The government is also nurturing local talent through the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), which provides performance opportunities and financial support to regional artists.