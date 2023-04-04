Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh examined Khyndailad (Police Bazar) with the intention of making the area a pedestrian or walkers' zone with no honking.

Lyngdoh stated that Shillong has become poisonous in the sense that pedestrians are unable to walk freely and that the quantity of honking or blasting of horns occurring around the state, particularly in front of hospitals, knows no bounds and that this should be addressed.

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Taking note of the inconvenience caused to the public and commuters while entering Shillong’s Police Bazar, the minister inspected the ground situation.

When asked if it will be a mammoth task to implement the same, Lyngdoh stated that every task is mammoth as long as one is sincere about it and jokingly said, “Can you hear the amount of honking? So, I can’t really hear you talking nor can you hear me properly.”

He also stated that problems will always arise and that we must find solutions, and that this is a major problem that has been identified to ensure pedestrian safety as well as the general welfare of people; several issues are associated with this, and the task ahead is to achieve the first milestone.