The iconic Police Bazar area in Shillong is set to undergo a transformative facelift with the construction of a swanky business-cum-tourism centre, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar announced.

Touted as one of the prime projects in the state capital, the Rs 216 crore venture, being implemented under the Shillong Smart City initiative, is expected to be completed within a year, ushering in a "new Police Bazar" for Shillongites.

The upcoming multi-complex, which will replace the former office of the Meghalaya Transport Corporation, promises to be a game-changer for the area, offering a blend of commercial and tourism facilities.

While the government is yet to finalise the specific outlets that will be housed within the complex, Dhar hinted that it could feature either a modern mall or a state-of-the-art convention centre.

According to the detailed project report, the building will boast parking facilities for 40-50 vehicles, although the Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence that the actual capacity would surpass the estimated figure.

In a bid to maximise revenue generation, the government plans to lease out the property through a transparent process to an entity capable of delivering substantial returns to the state exchequer.

Alongside the Police Bazar project, Dhar also provided updates on other ongoing commercial ventures in the city, stating that the market complexes in Laitumkhrah and Polo are nearing completion and are slated for inauguration between June and July. However, certain projects, such as parking lots, may require additional time.

Addressing the long-standing issue of relocating hawkers from Police Bazar, the Deputy Chief Minister assured that the government is actively exploring suitable locations, considering 3-4 potential sites. "We will not simply displace them but ensure they are provided with a good place," he emphasized, highlighting the consultative process underway with stakeholders.

Earlier, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh had claimed that the Town Vending Committees had nearly completed the identification process for hawkers, with the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) set to allot stalls within June. The government aims to relocate over 200 hawkers from Khyndai Lad (Police Bazar) to the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) complex and other designated areas, addressing the long-standing issue of hawkers operating on pavements and footpaths across the city.