Meghalaya made a significant mark at the first-ever World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which concluded recently at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre after four days of global creative exchange.

The northeastern state's exhibition booth emerged as a crowd favourite, drawing hundreds of international delegates with its immersive displays of indigenous storytelling, music, and visual art. Live performances by Meghalayan artists offered summit attendees a direct experience of the state's rich cultural traditions.

"The success at WAVES 2025 underscores the vision of the Meghalaya government to nurture and promote the state's creative industries on a global stage," said Paul Lyngdoh, Meghalaya's Tourism Minister.

"Our leadership is committed to harnessing the potential of indigenous talent, empowering our artists, and ensuring that Meghalaya's unique cultural stories and creative expressions gain recognition both nationally and internationally."

A standout achievement came from Khamborbatei Kharjana, whose animated short "The Lapalang: A Khasi Folklore Reimagined" won the prestigious Animation Filmmaker Competition under the Create in India Challenge Season-1, beating 1,900 global entries.

"For a Khasi folktale to win in such a competitive global space is a powerful sign—our stories are not just being told but embraced," Kharjana said following his victory.

The state also celebrated Mark Ryan Syiemlieh's achievement in securing a Top 10 position in Resonate: The EDM Challenge, highlighting Meghalaya's evolving electronic music landscape.

Meghalaya showcased two of its flagship creative initiatives: Hello Meghalaya, the state's OTT platform that has now surpassed 300,000 downloads, and the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), which continues to develop emerging talent and create livelihood opportunities for independent musicians across the state.

The summit itself, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positioned India as a central hub for the global media and entertainment ecosystem. Modi described WAVES as the dawn of India's "Orange Economy" and invited creators and investors worldwide to join India's journey as a global creative powerhouse.

The four-day event featured over 140 sessions, facilitated more than 3,000 business meetings, and welcomed participation from 77 countries. Business deals worth Rs 1,328 crores were finalised at the WAVES Bazaar, while the 'WAVES Declaration' during the Global Media Dialogue committed participants to inclusive digital growth and ethical storytelling.

As India stakes its claim as a global hub for cultural innovation and digital creativity, Meghalaya has established itself as a distinctive voice in this narrative, one that honours tradition while embracing contemporary expression, inviting the world to engage with its unique creative perspective.