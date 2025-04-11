Meghalaya has scripted history by securing the second-highest medal tally at the Online National Kettlebell Sport Championship held in Goa, clinching a total of 13 medals - 9 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze.

The remarkable performance places the state just behind Maharashtra in the national rankings.

Led by coach Sandeep Sharma, the Meghalaya team displayed exceptional skill, strength, and determination. Sharma, in recognition of his outstanding coaching and personal performance, has also qualified to represent India at the upcoming Kettlebell World Championship in Italy.

The chief minister lauded the achievement on his official X handle and wrote, "Congratulations to the team for their spectacular performance!"

"Kettlebell is not only a great form of exercise but also builds mental and physical resilience," CM Sangma further added.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to promoting health and fitness across the state, officials announced that financial support will be extended through the Chief Minister’s Special Grant to further encourage athletes and help them excel on international platforms.

The success of the Meghalaya Kettlebell team serves as an inspiration for young athletes across the region.