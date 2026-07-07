Meghalaya shooting championship ends with focus on National Games 2027

The 11th Meghalaya State Shooting Championship 2026 concluded in Shillong after a six-day competition that brought together 128 shooters from across the state, offering athletes a key platform ahead of the 39th National Games, which Meghalaya will host in 2027.

Held from June 30 to July 5 at the Assam Regimental Centre, the championship featured 68 events and attracted participants from six districts — East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, North Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

Organisers described this year's edition as one of the largest state shooting championships held in Meghalaya, reflecting growing participation in the sport and providing competitors with valuable match experience before the National Games.

The championship also highlighted the sport's wide appeal across age groups. The oldest participant was 64-year-old John Kharshiing, who competed in the 25m Pistol Senior Masters category, while 12-year-old Kerdaiai Syiemlieh took part in the 10m Air Rifle event, marking a 52-year age difference between the oldest and youngest competitors.

Prize distribution ceremonies were held throughout the tournament, with officials from the armed forces, government and other sectors presenting medals to winners.

The closing ceremony on July 5 recognised top performers across all events. Addressing the gathering, Shooting Association of Meghalaya president John F Kharshiing said the championship was an important step in strengthening the state's shooting ecosystem ahead of the National Games.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Vijay Kumar D, announced that the Meghalaya government has decided to establish an integrated shooting range, describing it as a long-term investment to support the development of the sport in the state.

The event was also attended by Commandant of the Assam Regimental Centre Vikas Rai Shadilya and Deputy Commandant Mahender Pde. The association thanked athletes, coaches, parents and the Assam Regimental Centre for supporting the successful conduct of the championship.