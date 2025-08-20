Meghalaya shortlists U-15 girls, U-16 boys for BCCI 2025-26 season

The Meghalaya Cricket Association has released the names of shortlisted players for its U-15 girls' and U-16 boys' teams ahead of the upcoming BCCI 2025-26 domestic season.

The players named have been instructed to prepare all necessary documents for the Age Verification Process (AVP), which will also involve a TW3 bone test. The dates and other information regarding the AVP will be communicated at a later date.

As per the directives of the BCCI, the shortlisted players should have the following documents for the AVP: birth certificate (preferably digital birth certificate if available); original Aadhaar card issued by the Government of India (updated with the recent photograph of the player); school marksheet for the last 3 years; and school bonafide certificate (for each school within the last 3 years if the player has changed schools) that should include the player's name, date of birth and current academic year and be signed and sealed by the school authority.

All of the above-mentioned documents are mandatory, as informed by the BCCI, and any player not having the above documents will not be considered to undergo the AVP.

The MCA therefore requested players and the district associations to ensure that the documents are arranged before appearing for the AVP. The MCA also stated that only original documents will be accepted and must be provided on the day of the TW3 bone test. Photocopies will not be accepted. Aadhaar card printouts, photocopies or acknowledgement slips will also not be accepted.

More information can be sought from the MCA's Manager of Cricket Operations, Shining Star Lyngdoh on 9485098921.

Shortlisted U-15 girls: Janvi Kumari Sah, Enibisa R Marak, Lawanjingkyrmen Lyngkhoi, Charkicha Momin, Laviola L Mawlong, Aviana Myrthong, Prisceca Nongpiur, Onasa M Sangma, Ribakordor Nongsiej, Idatyngkai Marngar, Badphishyrta L Nonglait, Anuradha Gurung, Amrikchi D Shira, Jambera N Marak, Phibanylla Tongwah, Saramanbha Khongsti, Phibankheinkor Marbaniang, Mebalapynkmen Syiemlieh, Norida Marngar, Meaikyntiiaka Warjri, Haphilahun Makri, Akansa M Sangma, Iarikmenlang Kharbteng, Darijanai Synnah, Mugdha Bhattacharjee, Aniesha Arengh, Anowesa M Marak, Nemaisa M Sangma, Cheasa K Sangma, Nishika Tamang, Ribanhun Mawlong, Dawanpynkmen Nongphud, Banchimik R Sangma

Shortlisted U-16 boys: Suraj Chettri, Keshab Shah, Panlyson Bareh, Anmol Shah, Phrangborlang Syiemlieh, Soham Shah, Gautam Paul, Prasant Kumar, Anish Kedia, I Thuh Bha Dkhar, Ryan Wilson Malngiang, Phibanaibor Iawphniaw, Ynsanhame Tang, Rooney L Nonglait, Nobojit Chettri, Sunshine Star Nongsiej, Menang Shangpliang, Aniket Poddar, Arav Baraily, Navneet Shah, Steviericson Iawphniaw, Generous Dkhar, Cheniang CN Marak, Raian N Marak, Nikhil Dkhar, Pynskhemlang Nongsiej, Jopshwa L Mawnai, Naitik Singhania, Daniel Maring, Wadkidamei Lapasam, Pynkhraw Jomati, Waibhami Ryngkhlem, Andrewstarfield Rani, Gilford Iawphniaw, Sendo M Sangma, Leangku N Sangma, Ishan Saha.