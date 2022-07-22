The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Enforcement department issued a show cause notice to many commercial establishments in the Ri-Bhoi district, directing them to present valid documents within a month.

Acting on the tip-off, the authority of Khasi Hills District Autonomous District Council through the Enforcement department on Thursday held a surprise inspection on trading licenses in Pillangkata and Byrnihat areas of Ri Bhoi district, where it was found that hundreds of business establishments had been running without procuring any valid documents from the concerned authority.

The inspection was led by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Enforcement department Inspector, F Kharsyntiew along with B Riahtam Asst. Superintendent and others in which during the inspection also accorded the company of the representative of the Dorbar Shnong Pilangkata A and B and the police personnel from Pilangkata Police Outpost.

During the inspection of the Byrnihat and Pillangkata areas in Ri Bhoi District, led by Inspector F Kharsyntiew, found that hundreds of business establishments had been run without procuring any valid documents from the department concerned, especially the KHADC.

It needs mention here that the alleged shops will have to serve closure notice if they fail to fulfill the procedures.