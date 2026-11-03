Meghalaya is stepping up efforts to preserve its indigenous crafts and expand access to learning facilities, with the renovation of the State Central Library and the establishment of the House of Ryndia at the U Soso Tham Auditorium premises in Shillong.

The two facilities, highlighted by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 3, are aimed at strengthening public access to knowledge while creating greater opportunities for local artisans, weavers and entrepreneurs.

The renovated State Central Library now has modern reading spaces, a dedicated children's section, archives and a Knowledge Corner for candidates preparing for competitive examinations. The renovation was carried out under the National Mission of Libraries of the Union Ministry of Culture.

The House of Ryndia, meanwhile, will serve as a platform to showcase Meghalaya's indigenous textiles and connect local weavers, self-help groups (SHGs) and entrepreneurs with wider markets.

Describing the library as "a place of nostalgia and learning for generations", Sangma encouraged people, both young and old, to visit the facilities.

The developments come as the state continues its efforts to safeguard its traditional arts and crafts. Speaking at the State Level Living Heritage Arts and Craft Village Festival, organised under Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas at the same venue, Sangma stressed the need for sustained efforts to protect indigenous knowledge and cultural practices.

"Preserving our cultural heritage requires conscious efforts and sustained Government intervention," he said, highlighting the importance of passing traditional skills and knowledge on to future generations.

The chief minister also pointed to the identification of 11 Arts and Craft Villages as part of the government's initiative to preserve traditional practices while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans.

The festival also honoured freedom fighters and individuals who have contributed to preserving and enriching the state's arts, culture and traditions.